1 hour ago

On loan Besiktas midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng a known advocate against racism in football has waded into the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis in the USA.

The killing of George Floyd by a policeman in the USA has generated a lot of uproar with violent protest across the length and breadth of the US demanding justice and equal rights for the black man.

He said sports would be very boring should there be no black people involved. He added that even movies will lack excitement if black actors were excluded from playing some roles.

“Do one thing, take every black person out of sports and every black actor out of the movies and how is it going to be? Boring,” the on-loan Besiktas star told Sky Sports.

The former AC Milan midfielder has called on black players to get a day to honour the slain George Floyd who until his untimely death was an athlete.

“I want to get a day that no black player goes to work, maybe on George Floyd’s birthday. Not because we don’t want to work or disrespect our club but to honour our black community.” he added.