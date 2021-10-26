2 hours ago

Joana Krah, the 29-year-old woman who faked a kidnapping incident last week in Takoradi in the Western Region has been jailed six years.

She faked her abduction last week and confessed to the police that she did that in a bid to extort GH¢5,000 from a relative.

She reported herself to the police after she realised that the incident of her kidnapping had been reported to the police.

She was charged with deceiving a public officer and publication of fake news.

What happened?

Joana with two other people last week faked a kidnapping incident in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The other two are Susana Awortwe, aged 27 and Francis Eshun, aged 27.

They allegedly faked a kidnap and demanded a ransom of GH¢ 5,000.

The police told the court that Joana Krah conspired with the other two suspects, Susan Awortwe and Francis Eshun, to feign her kidnapping on Friday, October 22, 2021, after which a call was placed to her adopted father in demand for the ransom.

When Joana became aware that her adopted father had reported to the Police and an extensive search had commenced to find her, she showed up at the Takoradi Central Police Station on Saturday, October 23, to confess of only joking with her adopted father that she was kidnapped.

Further Police investigations led to the arrest of suspects, Susan Awortwe and Francis Eshun for their complicity.

Source: graphic.com.gh