Otto Addo says the current crop of Black Stars players is talented and would need the support of all Ghanaians to thrive in future tournaments.

The Borussia Dortmund talent coach who guided Ghana to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals, will leave his post at the end of December having coached the team at the football fiesta in Doha.

Ghana failed to progress past the group stage after suffering two defeats against Portugal and Uruguay and picking one win against South Korea in group H. But the three points was not enough to take Ghana to the next round of the competition.

Speaking at a media briefing in Doha on Saturday, the former Ghana midfielder said the team needs the support of everyone, even in bad times.

‘’I am very, very thankful to have worked with such a good group of players which is ready to learn to improve themselves. Thank you to the players, thank you to the staff, thank you to the technical team and the Board Members who always supported us’’ Otto Addo said.

‘’And like I said, this is football, it’s the ugly side of football. But if it’s not where we wanted to go, its definitely not the end. If we are not yet at where we wanted to go and we wanted more, even though we made it and we wanted more, it’s not the end’’.

‘’We have a young and talented group which needs the support of every one of us, even in bad times. I can just underline that this group of players is very, very good and would need the support of all Ghanaians’’ he said.