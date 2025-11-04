2 hours ago

A scheduled “Thank You Tour” by the newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Professor Seidu Alidu, was abruptly disrupted on Sunday following a violent clash between two rival factions within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency.

The incident, which occurred at the Ward-F Electoral Area, exposed deep-seated divisions and long-standing rivalry within the local party structure.

According to confirmed reports, tensions flared between supporters of the Constituency Chairman, Farouk Kanawu (popularly known as FK), and those aligned with the Constituency Communication Director, Abdul Razak Golden.

The confrontation, which began as a verbal disagreement during the MP’s address, quickly degenerated into a physical altercation.

Witnesses at the event recounted that trouble started when Abdul Razak Golden openly criticized Chairman Farouk and other executives allegedly loyal to him, accusing them of being divisive and selective in their dealings.

His comments were backed by the Constituency Organizer, further inflaming the already tense atmosphere.

Enraged supporters of Chairman Farouk reportedly attacked Golden and the Organizer, beating them in the full view of the crowd and the MP.

Professor Seidu Alidu, who attempted to intervene and calm both sides, was nearly caught in the chaos.

His security aides and driver were compelled to rush him away from the scene for his safety.

The disturbance brought the MP’s event to a premature end, forcing organizers to suspend subsequent engagements indefinitely.

A senior constituency executive on condition of anonymity revealed that the division within the Tamale Central NDC did not start recently.

He traced the cracks back to the era of the late Murtala Mohammed, a former MP for the area.

During Murtala’s tenure, Chairman Farouk reportedly distanced himself from the camp of Murtala over allegations that both Abdul Razak Golden and the Constituency Organizer were among the late MP’s favored allies.

The internal rivalry has since evolved into a battle for dominance and loyalty within the party’s constituency structure.

Sources say Chairman Farouk’s faction has gained increased access and attention from the current MP, a development that has further deepened mistrust and resentment among opposing executives.

Insiders disclosed that Farouk has allegedly vowed to sideline and frustrate his rivals within the party.