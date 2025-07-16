2 hours ago

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested 53-year-old Alhaji Abdulai Sayuti for the unlawful possession and sale of restricted pharmaceutical drugs in Tamale.

On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at approximately 1:30 p.m., an intelligence-led operation at Victory Cinema near Aboabo led to the discovery of 368 blisters of tramadol and 298 blisters of tramaking, both potent opioids banned under Ghanaian law. Alhaji Sayuti operates an Over-The-Counter (OTC) chemical shop at the location.

During a search of his premises, authorities uncovered the illegal drugs, which included 368 blisters of 120mg tramadol and 298 blisters of 120mg tramaking. Further investigation at Sayuti’s residence in Fuo uncovered a warehouse with 447 boxes of tramadol and 11 boxes of tramaking.

Mr. Sayuti was arraigned on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, and pleaded guilty to charges of possessing and selling restricted drugs. However, a trusted source revealed to Citi News that Sayuti collapsed in court and was rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) for medical care.

He has since been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on July 21, 2025.