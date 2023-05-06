5 hours ago

In a thrilling match between Tamale City FC and King Faisal, the home team emerged victorious with a resounding 4-0 win.

Both teams started the game on a shaky note, but Tamale City quickly settled down and took control of the game.

The home team broke the deadlock in the fifth minute with a stupendous long-range goal from Sammy Osei Akoto, which set the tone for a dominant display.

Moments later, in-form Sampson Eduku doubled their lead, sending the Tamale fans into raptures as he increased his tally to 11 goals.

Eduku continued his impressive performance, scoring again on the 37th minute to complete his brace and give his side a comfortable 3-0 lead.

He now has 12 goals for the season and is closing in on Hafiz Konkoni for the top-scoring spot.

In the second half, King Faisal improved their performance, but it was too little too late as Tamale City continued to dominate before Godknows Jakpasu added a fourth goal to seal the victory for the home team.

Despite King Faisal's efforts to get a consolation goal, Tamale City held on to their lead, and the match ended in a 4-0 victory for the home team.

With this impressive win, Tamale City FC has moved up to the ninth spot with 39 points, a significant boost to their position in the league table.