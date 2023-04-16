3 hours ago

Tamale City gave their great escape from relegation the needed impetus as they came back from two goals down to beat Bechem United on Saturday at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in a match day 26 clash.

The home side overturned a two-goal deficit in the second half after the away side shot into a two-goal lead in the first half.

Hafiz Wotah Konkoni grabbed a first-half brace for the away side in what was a first-half blitz for Bechem United.

He scored his first goal in the 14th minute before he added the second six minutes later to make it 2-0.

It was as if Tamale City were dead and buried with the 2-0 lead but they rose from the ashes in the second half to stage a stunning comeback.

After recess, Mohammed Yahaya reduced the deficit for the home side in the 53rd minute after which Collins Boateng drew Tamale City level from the penalty spot in the 66th minute.

With seven minutes to end the game, Godfred Abban stole the three points for Tamale City with a beautiful goal to hand his side all three points to send the home side into delirium.