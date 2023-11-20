1 hour ago

Tamale City came out victorious in the Tamale derby after beating Northern City 2-1 in Zone One of the Access Bank Division One League.

Abdul Majeed Mohammed scored the first goal in the 20th minute before Yaro Issah doubled the lead on the half hour mark.

Back from the break, Richmond Bonsu pulled one back for Northen City but it wasn’t enough to earn them a point as Tamale City held on to win the contest.

Still in the Zone - Wamanafo Mighty Royals picked the vital three points at home after a 1-0 victory over B.A United. Dribe George scored the only goal of the game in the 18th minute to give his side all the spoils.

In another epic clash, Young Apostles pip Debibi United in an away encounter. The first half failed to produce goals with the home team creating all the chances and having a lions share of possession. Mohammed Muftaw scored the only goal of the match in the 62nd minute to win the day for Young Apostles.

Here are the results in Zone One: