1 hour ago

Tamale City FC, Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs FC and Liberty Professionals FC will square off in a three-way all-play-all league format to determine the replacement of Ashantigold SC in the Ghana Premier League.

In accordance with Article 78 of the GFA Premier League Regulations, the football Association has announced fixtures for the play off matches.

Here are the new dates for the matches:

Team A vrs Team B- Thursday, August 4, 2022

Team B vrs Team C - Saturday, August 6, 2022

Team C vrs Team A- Monday, August 8, 2022

The draw for the teams to ensure fair parings will now be held at a meeting between the clubs and the GFA on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 10am prompt.