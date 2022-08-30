20 minutes ago

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Tamale City FC has appointed Mohammed Abdul Wahid as their new head coach of the team.

The club replaced demoted Ashantigold SC in the Ghana Premier League after a three-way play-off game between themselves, Liberty Professionals, and Ebusa Dwarfs.

Former RTU and Asante Kotoko midfielder Hamza Mohammed guided the team as they secured qualification to the elite division but he will now assist the new coach.

"We can confirm the appointment of trainer Abdul Wahid as our new first team manager. Welcome to the citizens family," the club posted on Twitter.

The Tamale-based club begin their Ghana Premier League campaign against Karela United.