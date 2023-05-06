5 hours ago

Tamale City FC President, Mohammed Abu Nurudeen Opele, has presented GHC10,000 to the entire playing body following their impressive 4-0 victory over King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League.

The presentation took place after the match, which saw the Citizens exhibit a fantastic performance to humiliate their opponents at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Sammy Osei Akoto opened the scoring account just five minutes into the game, followed by a brace from the red-hot Sampson Eduku, who increased his goal tally to 12. Godknows Jakpasu scored later in the second half to wrap up the win.

As a sign of appreciation for the team's recent form, having gone unbeaten in their last five matches, the club's bankroller gave a generous envelope to be distributed among the players. CEO Mohammed Iddi made the short presentation after the game.

The victory has propelled Tamale City FC to the ninth spot on the league table, a significant rise of five places. The team will travel to Bibiani to face Goldstars in their next match.