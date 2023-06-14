1 hour ago

Following Tamale City FC's relegation from the topflight, Sampson Eduku, the 27-year-old forward, is set to leave the club and has garnered significant interest from several Premier League clubs.

Eduku has been a standout performer throughout the campaign, establishing himself as one of the most formidable strikers in the league.

With 14 goals to his name, he finished third in the top scorers' chart and earned four man-of-the-match accolades.

According to reports from the local media, numerous Premier League clubs have expressed strong interest in acquiring Eduku's services, making it highly likely that the lethal forward will ply his trade in the topflight once again in the upcoming season.

Despite Eduku's impressive numbers, they were not sufficient to save Tamale City FC from relegation.

The club finished 16th on the league table with 42 points, resulting in their demotion to a lower division.

As Eduku prepares for a potential move, his performances have caught the attention of Premier League clubs, who are keen to secure his services and benefit from his goal-scoring prowess in the upcoming season.