3 hours ago

Tamale City Shot Stopper Cisse Tijani emerged as the Best Goalkeeper for the Month of February.

Cisse beat Felix Kyei of Medeama SC, Augustine Koomson of Dreams FC and Dari Aziz Haruana to win the monthly award.

The newly promoted side’s goalkeeper played four games and kept four clean sheets with two wins and draws without conceding a goal in the month.

Tamale city shot stopper is the third winner of the award with Dreams Fc goalkeeper Bawa Lord winning in September.

Lawrence Ansah of Samartex also won it two consecutive times in November and January.