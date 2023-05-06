3 hours ago

Tamale City made headlines last week after picking four points from a possible six in matches against Accra Hearts of Oak and champions Asante Kotoko in back-to-back Premier League games.

The new entrants defeated Accra Hearts of Oak 4-1 in midweek before snatching a vital point against champions Asante Kotoko (1-1) at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Sunday.

The eye watering performance in the two matches have won them a lot of admirers going into their next game against fellow strugglers King Faisal at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Saturday.

King Faisal won the reverse fixture 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium yet both sides are battling against relegation with five matches to end the season.

King Faisal are winless in their last three games – having recorded two losses and one draw and accumulated 5 points in their last five matches as they sit in 16th place with 36 points.

Tamale City on the other hand, have won two, drawn two and lost one in their last five matches and have amassed 36 points – one place above the relegation zone.

The Citizens are unbeaten in their last four League matches having won two and drawn two of their last four Premier League fixtures.

The results against Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko coupled with a much unblemished home record will be a boost for the Tamale lads going into the tie against King Faisal.

Godknows Dzakpasu, Mathew Agama, Justice Mensah, Ali Mohammed, Collins Amoah Boateng and Yahaya Mohammed are available for selection whiles the likes of Suraj Ibrahim, David Oppong Afrane, Baba Yahaya, Abdul Latif, Joseph Adu Dwomoh and Benjamin Bature look set to fight a place in Ignatius Osei Fosu’s team.