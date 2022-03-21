1 hour ago

Tamale City recorded yet another win on the road as they pip BA United 1-0 at the Coronation Park. Mohammed Yahaya broke his three match goal drought as he scored in the second half to register his 14th goal of the season. Tamale City have amassed 39 points and share the top of the table with Nsoatreman FC.

In Steadfast FC beat Baffupor Soccer Academy 3-0 at the Aliu Mahama stadium while Young Apostles humbled Mighty Royals 4-1 following a near perfect a performance.

