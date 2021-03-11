1 hour ago

Frontline health workers at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) have threatened to embark on a strike action beginning Friday, March 12, 2021 over unpaid allowances.

The doctors, nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians, orderlies and security workers say morale was down as a result of that.

They have also expressed reservations about not knowing when they can also get to take the COVID-19 vaccine as according to them, even non health workers in other areas are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine while they, the frontline health workers at the hospital have no access to the vaccine.

In a press statement issued by the team, which also manages the COVID-19 treatment, Isolation and holding centre at the TTH after a meeting with the management of the hospital, they said they have also not received their 50 per cent basic salary allowances as promised by President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"No member of the COVID-19 management team at the TTH has received any insurance package promised front line health workers when they got infected by COVID-19 in the line of duty", the statement said.

They said they have been demotivated by that and morale was down at the holding, isolation and treatment centre for COVID-19 at the TTH.

"On this, we humbly write to you to inform you of our withdrawal of services in the fight against COVID-19," it said.

"We appeal to authorities to resolve the issues as soon as possible," the statement added.

Source: graphic.com.gh