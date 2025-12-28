9 hours ago

A cloud of fear and uncertainty has settled over Tamale following the alleged theft of a newborn baby boy from One Heart Hospital at Lamashegu, prompting swift intervention by the Northern Regional Police Command and reigniting concerns about security within health facilities.

The incident, which occurred at the privately run maternity facility in the early hours of Sunday, December 21, 2025, was formally reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service at about 10:30 a.m.

According to preliminary police findings, an unidentified woman allegedly gained access to the hospital’s labour ward by posing as a nurse on duty.

Investigators say the suspect approached the mother shortly after delivery and claimed she needed to administer an injection to the newborn.

Under this pretext, the woman reportedly walked out of the ward with the baby boy and did not return, triggering panic among hospital staff and the child’s family when the deception became apparent.

As part of ongoing investigations, police have picked up two nurses—Abubakari Fatima Bintu and Grace Asiedu Mensah—who were on duty at the time of the incident, along with the security guard on shift, identified as Abukari Iddi.

The three are assisting police to establish how the suspect gained access to restricted areas of the hospital and whether internal lapses contributed to the disappearance of the child.

The Northern Regional Police Command says intelligence-led operations are underway to trace the missing baby and apprehend all persons connected to the case.

Officers are also examining hospital protocols, staff movements, and security arrangements before and after the incident to determine possible negligence or collusion.

In a brief assurance to the public, police authorities emphasized their commitment to uncovering the truth and safely reuniting the newborn with his family.

They urged the public to remain calm but vigilant and encouraged anyone with relevant information to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.