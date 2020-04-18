18 minutes ago

A female police officer received the beatings of her life when she visited Changli, a surburb of Tamale, to effect the arrest of a woman suspected to be involved in a theft case under investigation.

The unnamed police officer who had been joined with two other colleagues blacked out after the attack.

Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Otuo Acheampong, who confirmed this to Joynews said residents failed to respect the officers despite having arrived in the area with a marked police vehicle.

“They saw the woman and the woman called her son. Her son organised the people in the community who came, attacked the officers and assaulted them,”, he said in an interview.

He however confirmed that the officer who is still on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital has since gained consciousness and is responding well to treatment.

Supt. Acheampong further noted that investigations are underway to ascertain and arrest persons involved in the attack.

According to him, such instances are becoming ‘one too many’ in the area and culprits in previous instances have been tried in court.

He however maintained that checks indicate that crime is on the low in the region.

Ghanaweb