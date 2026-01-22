4 hours ago

A security operation in Tamale has sparked public debate after a group of women arrested during a clampdown on prostitution and drug-related activities were made to sweep parts of the central business district as a deterrent.

The women were picked up during a swoop at Jubilee Park, the Bank of Ghana stretch and nearby areas, which security officials describe as emerging hotspots for commercial sex work and related criminal activity.

Explaining the action, Northern Regional Security Liaison Officer, RSM Adam Mohammed, said the measure was intended to discourage illegal behaviour while also supporting sanitation efforts in the city.

According to him, prostitution has been increasing in Tamale, involving both locals and foreign nationals, prompting National Security to intensify enforcement alongside its fight against drug trafficking.

“We carried out a swoop on night workers, profiled them and handed them over to the appropriate authorities,” RSM Mohammed said.

“Our city has been overwhelmed with filth, so we considered it appropriate to engage them in the clean-up exercise.”

He explained that the women were provided with brooms and other cleaning tools and directed to clean selected public spaces in the city centre.

RSM Mohammed added that some of those involved showed remorse and viewed the exercise as a wake-up call.

“Some of them admitted their mistakes and said they would desist from such activities,” he noted.

He confirmed that 13 women were involved in the operation and disclosed that the exercise also led to the arrest of suspected drug peddlers.

Reiterating National Security’s resolve, RSM Mohammed stressed that the law would be applied without favour.

“No one will be shielded. If you break the law, the law will take its course,” he said, adding that efforts to track down drug dealers and other offenders would continue.

The action has drawn mixed reactions from residents, with supporters seeing it as a strong deterrent, while critics question the appropriateness of using public cleaning as a form of punishment.