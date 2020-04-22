54 minutes ago

Pharmacy Manufacturing Team of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has begun producing and supplying alcohol-based hand sanitisers in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The move, which began last month, was to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure safety of staff and clients of the Hospital.

The Food and Drugs Authority registered the product under the name Tamale Teaching Hospital Hand Sanitiser, rating it among the best hand sanitizers in the country.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, Dr Hamidu Abdulai, Director of Pharmacy at TTH, said the initiative had triggered requests by various stakeholders including the public, for mass production of the product.

“The Laboratory Department of the TTH also carried out an independent quality control assessment on the Tamale Teaching Hospital Hand Sanitizer and observed that below one minute, there was no growth of organisms,” he said, adding, “This result corroborates the World Health Organisation’s approved standards for alcohol-based hand sanitisers.”

One of the precautionary measures prescribed by health professionals to contain the COVID-19 was the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, because hand rubbing using alcohol-based hand sanitizer killed viable pathogens that contaminated the hand and thus promoted infection prevention and control.

Ghana recorded her first two cases of the COVID-19 in March, and by April 22, the number of positive cases rose to 1154 with 120 recoveries and nine deaths.

The TTH, which is one of the facilities designated to treat COVID-19 patients, is currently providing medical care for 12 COVID-19 patients.

“The Governing Board and Management Team of the TTH consequently decided on a large-scale production to support the population in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 and other disease-causing organisms,” Dr Abdulai said.

“This high-grade product is affordable and available in various pack sizes and is obtainable at the Pharmacy Directorate of the TTH.”