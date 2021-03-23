1 hour ago

Authorities of the Tamale Technical University (TaTU) have urged students who have removed furniture in the lecture rooms of the university to their residences in the neighbouring communities to return them.

According to the university authorities, if those involved in the act failed to return of the furniture, the university would be compelled to embark on what it termed "operation search and rescue a furniture" in the neighbouring communities of the university.

The appeal is in response to the recent issue of inadequate furniture in lecture rooms in the university, which has been affecting effective teaching and learning in the university.

Matriculation

Speaking at the third matriculation ceremony of the university in Tamale on Saturday, March 20, 2021, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of TaTU, Professor (Prof) Abass Braimah bemoaned the removal of furniture from lecture rooms by some students to their private residences in the neighbouring communities, describing the act as a sabotage to the efforts of the university's management to build the university into a premier institution in Ghana and globally.

He therefore appealed to the students to impress on their friends to return the furniture in their residences to the lecture rooms before the university authorities begin to mount the "operation search and rescue a furniture" in the neighbouring communities.

Situation

TaTU is surrounded by communities such as Kplasi, Wurushie and Sagnarigu and the road that links the communities passes through the university. The university, aside it not being fenced, also has no proper security systems in place to check those who use the link road that passes through the university to the nearby communities.

In his matriculation address, Prof Braimah announced that the university authorities have begun the process of procuring some furniture to supplement the existing ones to ensure that teaching and learning was carried out in the most conducive environment.

He said the university has taken delivery of executive desks and chairs to furnish offices for Faculty Deans and Directors to create the needed environment for them to effectively coordinate the activities of their various faculties and centres.

Prof Braimah also used the occasion to appeal to all stakeholders, particularly the alumni to take keen interest in the happenings of the university and also initiate developmental projects that would support the overall strategic plan of the university.

Source: graphic.com.gh