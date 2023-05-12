3 hours ago

Students of the Tamale Technical University, (TaTu) are appealing to the management of the school to urgently address concerns of striking lecturers of the school.

The students who were left with their final paper for the end-of-semester exams say the strike will compel them to stay on campus beyond the expected schedule. This they say will put a financial burden on them.

The TaTU branch of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana on Wednesday, May 10 embarked on an indefinite strike over an unapproved formula used in the payment of their end-of-service benefits and the non-payment of certain allowances due them from the university’s internally generated funds.

SRC president of the university, Seidu John Paul intimated that the strike is affecting students both financially and psychologically.

“The strike is actually affecting students because they thought they were finishing yesterday and decided to give out their foodstuffs and book their tickets home but weren’t able to write their last paper and are now stranded with nothing to stay on campus. At the moment, the students don’t have money to take care of themselves and they don’t even know whether they are going home to come and write the last paper next semester.

We want to appeal to TUTAG to consider their decision and return to the classroom and we will be grateful if the government can also intervene.

Source: citifmonline