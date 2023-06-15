47 minutes ago

I have been pondering over African football records in the past 40 years, at both national team and club levels, and the data worryingly exposes our clubs and senior national team, the Black Stars. 40 years ago, when Asante Kotoko won their second Africa Champions Club Cup (now CAF Champions League), Egypt's Al Ahly, who now have a stunning 11 Africa Champions titles, had only one title.

In fact, it was Al Ahly Kotoko defeated to win their second trophy in 1983. At the time Kotoko had two titles, another Egyptian giant, Zamalek had no African title same as Esperance of Tunisia, Wydad (WAC) and Raja of Morocco as well as Nigeria’s Enyimba. 40 years on, my beloved Kotoko are still on two titles.

Ahly, who had only one title when Kotoko won their second, now have 11 titles. Zamalek have five, WAC have three, Raja have three and Enyimba have two.

The situation is even more disturbing with the Black Stars, considering the humongous investment the state has made in the team over the past 40 years! 41 years ago, when Ghana won a record 4th African Cup of Nations (AFCON) title, Egypt, who are now the most successful team in the AFCON history, had won only two titles. Nigeria had won only one and Cameroon had no title.

41 years on, the Black Stars, like my beloved Asante Kotoko are still stuck on four titles. Egypt now have seven titles, and Cameroun, who had none, now have five. Nigeria have also won two more, and now they have three. Something is definitely wrong! Ghana, the once feared giant of African football, at both club and national team levels, has been sleeping for over four decades, as far as winning a continental trophy is concerned by our clubs and the Black Stars.

We must wake up!

Source: JeromeOtchere.com