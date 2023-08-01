3 hours ago

I have always believed in the claim that sports, and for that matter football, is one of the greatest ambassadors of a nation.

This became even more pronounced to me, during my recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

An interesting encounter with a Saudi-based Yemeni taxi driver left me with nostalgic memories of Ghana's recent past as a powerhouse of African football and the global football superstars the nation produced.

Reeling under a scorching, 45 degrees heat on the Makkah-Jeddah super highway, this taxi driver stops, after unsuccessful attempts at others, for about 5 minutes.

"Jeddah. How much?" I ask.

"40 Riyals," he responds simply, perhaps, due to his limited command of the English language.

With rays of the scorching sun penetrating my skull and eyes, and the heat unbearable, there is no time to waste on bargaining. This is God-sent, I say, and I jump straight into the taxi.

Due to perceived language barrier, we are all quiet as we make the journey. A few minutes into the journey, however, the driver asks:

"From Africa?".

"Yes, from Ghana," I respond proudly.

He continues: "Oh Ghana, good football, good football!"

He adds: "Michael Essien, good football. Me, my friends love Michael Essien."

With a smile, I ask the taxi driver: "Why do you love Michael Essien?"

He responds: "I, Chelsea and Madrid. Essien, strong and power. Good football Essien, good football Ghana."

At this stage, I really feel great and more proud as a Ghanaian. Instantly, I remember I have many pictures with Michael Essien, my taxi driver’s hero on my phone. One of these pictures dates back to 2007 - 16 years ago, when both Essien and I spot baby face.

To the utter shock of the taxi driver, I show him this 2007 picture of Essien and I. He was as stunned as he was excited!

"Oooooooooo!!!" he screams.

"You know Michael Essien. Is he your brother?," he asks in excitement as he drives on.

Instead of replying, I rather show him more pictures of his hero, Essien and I. His excitement hits the roof top, and at this stage, I am more concerned about his concentration on the highway and our safety.

He asks me the whereabout of Essien, and he is even more excited to hear that he is now a coach in Denmark.

Shortly, we arrive at my destination in Jeddah, and I pay him the agreed 40 Riyals.

To my utter surprise, he gives me back 20 Riyals with the words: "take this brother from Ghana. Essien from Ghana. I love Essien."

Thank you Michael Essien for being such a worthy ambassador for our dear country, through football.

Football is indeed a powerful tool!!!