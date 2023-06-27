3 hours ago

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has assured members of the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union that infrastructural works will commence on the Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO) Kpong Road in Tema.

This follows an ongoing indefinite sit-down strike by the Union over concerns about the poor road network, which is negatively impacting their well-being and vehicles.

The assurance was made after a delegation from the Ministry met with the leadership of the Union to discuss ways to resolve the concerns of the tanker drivers.

In an interview with Citi News, the Vice Chairman for the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, Sunday Alabi, said that they will still go on strike despite the assurance.

“The strike is still ongoing, and the minister has sent his delegates to come and see how things are. We took them there, and they said they would take the issues back to the minister and schedule a meeting to work on them.

“But for us, we still maintain our stance. Until there is a commitment that their machines will be on the road, we will not go back to work,” he added.

The union declared a sit-down strike due to the deteriorating road conditions caused by heavy rains.

The Union has expressed concern about the state of roads leading to various depots in Takoradi, Tema, and Kumasi, operated by Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST).

They say these roads pose a significant risk to the transportation of flammable petroleum products.

Source: citifmonline