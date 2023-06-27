3 hours ago

The Tema Fuel Company says over 7.6 million litres of fuel are stuck in their tanks following the strike by the Ghana National Tankers Drivers Union.

The drivers are demanding rehabilitation works on various roads near fuel depots across the country.

Head of Finance and Stock at the Tema Fuel Company, Nana Adwoa Kumi Duah, says their operations may grind to a halt if the strike continues.

“We have an empty track that was supposed to be loaded today as a result of the tanker driver union strike, which means that we have lost revenue. Additionally, when we load the big tanks, we create space for the vessels to discharge their products into the tank. If we are not loading, then we are not able to create the space, and the vessels will have to lie down for longer periods than anticipated,” she added.

The Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union in the Ashanti Region has clarified that its nationwide strike is not aimed at sabotaging the Akufo-Addo government.

In an interview on the Eyewitness News on Citi FM on June 26, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Union, Edmund Baba, emphasized that the strike is primarily aimed at safeguarding the country’s road networks from further deterioration.

“What we are doing, we are not trying to sabotage the government, we are not politicians, we are not talking politics, we all have our individual political opinions. We want to save Mother Ghana from what is happening,” Edmund Baba clarified.

Source: citifmonline