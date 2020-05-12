1 hour ago

Dutchman Hans Van Der Pluijm says he is done with Ghana football and is not thinking about a possible return six years after leaving the shores of Ghana with Medeama his last club.

Van Der Pluijm coached Ashantigold then Goldfields twice,Hearts of Lions, Kessben Fc, Feyenoord Academy ,Berekum Chelsea and Medeama SC.

The 71 year old gaffer now coaches at Tanzaniana side Azam Fc but says his job in Ghana is done and may only consider as return as a technical director.

He says Tanzanian football appreciates coaches a lot more than Ghana and there is less interference.

“Tanzania football respect Coaches more than Ghana. They appreciate top performers than Ghana. Some Ghanaian Clubs are fond of interference.” Pluijm told Kumasi based Akoma FM.

“I am not interested in Coaching in Ghana again. I may consider Technical Directorship role.”