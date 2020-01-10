2 hours ago

Tanzanian sensation has hinted at his upcoming collaboration with Ghanaian acts King Promise and Stonebwoy.

The 24-year-old, in an interview with JoyNews stated that he is now a part of the family as he is bent on collaborating with two of Ghana’s very own acts.

When asked whether or not language was not going to be a barrier, the Swahili-speaking artiste stated: “what I can tell you is that music is a real thing because some people want to know the melody and the beat of the song before the lyrics.”

“When a song is played to me, the first thing I listen is the melody then I can tell it is a good song, but to do an international song, you need to sing in an international language but if not, you need to do something good because there are a lot of songs we enjoy by their chorus but we don’t know what the verses mean.”

