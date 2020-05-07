1 hour ago

Tanzanian teenager Ally Msengi of Stellenbosch FC is full of praise of PSLs quality.

Stellenbosch's Tanzanian international Ally Msengi has differed with former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder James Kotei's opinion that the Tanzanian top flight is of a better quality than the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Kotei, the Ghanaian-born midfielder who left Chiefs in January without playing a single official game in his six-month stint, controversially claimed that "in South Africa, the coverage of their league is big but not its quality".

As quoted by Tanzanian publication Daily News, the 26-year-old Kotei further said: "Some people consider the Tanzania league as of low quality but when I went to play in South Africa I realised that in Tanzania, their league is not as lowly as many people think, only that there are minor things."

Msengi, who joined Stellenbosch from his native outfit Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) in January this year, sees things differently.

"I know Kotei, he was playing for Simba [before joining Chiefs]. He played two seasons in Tanzania. I think from his side the PSL is inferior to the Tanzanian league, but for me the quality here [in the PSL] is amazing," central midfielder Msengi told Sowetan.

"He [Kotei] stayed for six months in SA and didn't experience the league that much.

I am from Tanzania and I know we're behind SA in terms of standard of football and the league as a whole. I don't understand why he said the quality of the PSL is not big."

Msengi remains the youngest player to have played in the PSL this season after making his Stellies debut aged 18 years, two months and two days against Mamelodi Sundowns in March.

The Tanzanian starlet intends to use the PSL as a stepping stone to earn a big European move in the near future.

"I believe if I can do well here in SA I can go to Europe soon. At the moment my aim is to play more games and help my team," said Msengi.