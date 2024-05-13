16 hours ago

Black Stars defender Tariq Lamptey expressed his joy after reaching a significant milestone, making his 100th appearance for English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 23-year-old, who transferred from Chelsea in January 2020, has been a consistent presence in the Seagulls' first team despite facing injury setbacks.

Lamptey achieved the century mark for Brighton in their recent 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at St James Park, where he came off the bench to contribute.

"Tough point away from home. 100 games for Brighton and Hove Albion. Swipe to see the first. Thank you all for the support. Get back safe," Lamptey shared on Instagram following the match.

The former England youth international returned to action after a month-long injury layoff, replacing Joel Veltman in the 40th minute as Brighton secured a draw against Newcastle United.

Lamptey's return to fitness serves as a significant boost for Ghana coach Otto Addo ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.

Having switched allegiance to represent Ghana in 2022, Lamptey has made 17 appearances and provided three assists in the Premier League this season, showcasing his value to Brighton and Hove Albion.