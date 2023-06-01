2 hours ago

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has expressed his strong determination to make a comeback to the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, after being left out of the squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers due to injury.

Lamptey's absence was noticeable when the 24-man squad for the forthcoming games was announced by coach Chris Hughton.

This marks the second international window in a row that Lamptey will miss, having previously withdrawn from the Black Stars' matches against Angola in March due to injury.

The 22-year-old defender sustained the injury during a game against West Ham United in March, which unfortunately ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Although disappointed by his exclusion from the squad, Lamptey remains focused on his recovery and regaining full fitness.

"I am currently focused on working hard to regain full fitness. Hopefully, in the future, I can contribute to the team, but for now, I wish them good luck in the upcoming games," Lamptey responded when asked about his omission from the squad.

Lamptey's last appearance for the Black Stars dates back to the World Cup match against South Korea, where Ghana secured a thrilling 3-2 victory in the group stage.

Despite the setbacks, the talented defender is determined to bounce back and once again don the national team jersey.

While continuing his recovery process, Lamptey is currently in Ghana engaging in charitable activities through his foundation, the Tariq Lamptey Foundation.

His commitment to making a positive impact both on and off the field reflects his character and dedication to the sport he loves.