4 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey lasted the entire duration of the game as Brighton mauled championship side Middlesborough 5-1 in the third-round FA Cup match on Saturday.

Alexis Mac Allister scored twice, including a sublime flicked finish, as the World Cup winner helped Brighton beat Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

The Argentina midfielder came on after half-time and scored with a brilliant piece of skill then tapped in a second.

Pascal Gross put the Premier League side ahead early on but Chuba Akpom quickly replied with a towering header.

Adam Lallana scored from close range to make it 2-1 before Deniz Undav added to Mac Allister's goals late on.

Hosts Middlesbrough reached the quarter-finals last season but was thoroughly outplayed as Brighton progressed into the fourth round.

Lamptey has barely started a game for the seagulls this season has made 18 appearances across all competitions scoring once in the Carabao Cup for his side.