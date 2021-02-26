1 hour ago

Tariq Lamptey has returned to Brighton training for the first time in two months since sustaining an injury against Fulham in December ahead of his side's crunch game against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

When fit, he was a key part of Graham Potter's outfit, culminating in 11 league appearances in the elite division so far this term.

"Yes, he did [train at the weekend]. He started the very first stages of joining the group so depends on how this week goes," Potter said, as reported by Sussex Live.

"He has got a chance to maybe be involved at the weekend [against West Brom] so we will see."

Brighton are not faring so well in the Premier League so far as they currently occupy 16th position, one place and one point above the relegation zone on the log.

Lamptey joined The Seagulls from Chelsea in January last year, leaving Stamford Bridge in search of regular action.

"I think most possibly, yes," Potter replied when asked whether the fullback would be progressively eased back into the squad.

"I think it will depend on what we can do in between in terms of getting him some game time. I think it would be sensible to ease him in.

"He won't be ready to go straight into 90 minutes of football after the time he has had off. So we have to be careful with that.

"Even though he is cleared from the medical department there is still a process of reintegration to football and developing his football fitness and dealing with the rigours of the Premier League."