Tariq Lamptey, the Brighton and Hove Albion defender, has shed light on his decision to switch his international allegiance and represent Ghana at the senior level.

Lamptey, who recently announced his decision to play for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has now revealed the factors that influenced his choice to represent the West African nation.

Speaking about what influenced his decision, Lamptey highlighted the love and support he experienced when he started his charity foundation in Ghana.

"A number of things played a part, especially when I was involved with my charity foundation. The incredible feeling of support and the people around me influenced my decision to play for the Black Stars," said Tariq Lamptey during an interview on Citi Breakfast Show.

Lamptey further mentioned that his charity foundation has been operating in Ghana for over five years. He initiated the foundation during his time at Chelsea.

The talented defender made his debut for Ghana in a friendly match against Brazil as part of the team's preparations for the World Cup in Qatar.

Despite Ghana's early exit from the 2022 World Cup, Lamptey received praise for his impressive performances during the tournament.

However, Lamptey will not be included in Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar due to injury concerns.