1 hour ago

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has revealed that Tariq Lamptey's injury situation is a difficult one.

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey picked up an injury while playing for his side in the English Premier League clash against West Ham United at the AMEX stadium.

The Seagulls handed relegation-threatened West Ham United a resounding 4-0 defeat but it came at a cost as the Ghanaian defender left the pitch early.

Lamptey was handed a rare start but 16 minutes into the game he signaled that he needed to come off after injuring himself.

The 22-year-old right-back was replaced by Dutchman Joel Veltman after leaving the field with the medics in close proximity.

De Zerbi disclosed in a press conference ahead of Tuesday's game against AFC Bournemouth that the talented wing-back may stay out of action for more months

"It's a difficult situation, we will see in the next week [about Tariq]," De Zerbi said. "To have some solution on the bench in the coming weeks is important. In the last game, we finished with Solly March and Pascal Gross [in defence]."

The Ghanaian has played sparingly for the seagulls with most of his appearances coming from the bench and was part of Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.