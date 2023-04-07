38 minutes ago

Ghana and Rotherham United forward Tariqe Fosu scored his first-ever goal since joining the club in their 3-1 win over Bromwich Albion (WBA) on Friday afternoon in the English Championship clash.

Rotherham earned a surprise 3-1 win over promotion-chasing WBA at the AESSEAL New York Stadium to ease their relegation troubles.

The relegation-threatened side had to come from behind to record the win as John Swift gave WBA the lead from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute.

Former West Brom loanee Jordan Hugill fouled Conor Townsend in the area and former Chelsea academy star John Swift made no mistake as he scored to give WBA the lead.

Jordan Hugill atoned for his penalty as he pulled parity for Rotherham on the stroke of halftime to make it 1-1.

He rose high to direct home a corner kick from Conor Coventry to give Rotherham a deserved goal just before the break.

Hugill gave his side the lead and complete his brace in the 50th minute before Ghana forward Tariqe Fosu made the results safe from close range to make it 3-1 for Rotherham.

The win moved Rotherham five points clear of the relegation places ahead of the rest of Good Friday's action, with most of the sides playing 39 games.

Fosu, is on loan at Rotherham United from West Bromwich Albion, has scored one goal and provided two assists in 12 games for the Millers.

He has been capped four times by Ghana since making his debut some years ago.