The Club Licensing Committee has today November 8, 2021 granted a conditional approval to the Tarkwa Akoon Park which is the main venue for premier league club, Medeama SC.

Medeama SC requested for a review of the inspection date by the Licencing Committee which was originally dated for November 15, 2021 to an earlier date.

The Committee at it's last meeting agreed to take a decision on the venue on Monday, November 8, 2021.

The latest report submitted to the Committee by the Club Licensing Department was satisfactory to the Committee and has therefore granted the venue a Conditional Approval pending the fixing of certain minor defects which has already been communicated to the club.

Should the club fail to meet the set deadlines and maintain these standards within the course of the season, the club Licensing Committee shall revoke the license of the venue and fine the club accordingly per the dictates of the Club Licensing Book of Sanctions.

The Committee shall later today be taking a decision on the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu which shall also be inspected this morning.