2 hours ago

The Gyaasehene of the Apinto Divisional Council, in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, Dr. Nana Adarkwa Bediako III has clarified that he was not kidnapped but went into hiding following a threat on his life.

The Tarkwa Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent, George Andrews Kumah briefing journalists after interrogating the chief on his return said he has admitted going into hiding because of alleged threat on his life but refused to disclose his place of refuge.

“We all heard about Nana’s disappearance yesterday. We immediately began investigations into his disappearance and tried to find his whereabouts. In the evening, his family members told us that he had sent information he was on his way back. When he returned, he came to the police station with his family members but said he was exhausted, and so he will address us in the morning after he has rested.”

“He came to us around 10 am this morning and informed us that he went to do a transaction at Abii National Bank three days ago and when he returned to his car, an unknown man warned him about a conspiracy to have him killed, so he needed to leave the town. He felt frightened and immediately stopped a taxi and left,” he added.

The chief is a member of the Board of Directors of Atinka Media Group.

There were initial reports that he had received death threats from a relative before his alleged disappearance.

The chief is said to have gone missing on Wednesday, 14th July 2021.

The Akyeamehene of Apinto, Nana Kwabena Obo II, said the Chief’s vehicle was found without him in the community, but with his car keys and phones were in the vehicle.

Source: citifmonline