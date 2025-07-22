1 hour ago

The Concerned NPP Polling Station Executives in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency has issued a strongly worded statement warning the former MP, Hon. Mireku Duker and his alleged loyalists to desist from further acts of violence and internal sabotage within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The group’s statement follows the circulation of an audio in which three supporters of the former MP purportedly threatened the Director of IT for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency , in what is believed to be a politically motivated attack.

The executives condemned the threats and warned the perpetrators not to allow themselves to be used by Mr. Duker, whom they accused of abandoning his loyalists after using them for violent and unlawful political errands.

“We want to sound this warning to those three loyalist of Mr. Duker in Dompim whose voices were heard threatening the constituency's Director of IT, Mr. Richmond Arthur. If the law catches up with you, he will deny you just like he did to others before you,” the group said in a press conference.

Alleged Pattern of “Use and Dump”

The executives recounted incidents they claim occurred under Mireku Duker's instructions but were subsequently denied by him. Amongst these incidents is an alleged assassination attempt on Mohammed Awal, alias Apakaloo.

According to the group, Duker’s former bodyguard, by name Alhassan (also known as Alaa), was reportedly part of a team sent to attack Apakaloo physically. The mission reportedly ended in a violent confrontation at Bonsa during which Alaa lost his life and Apakaloo and his team sustained multiple cutlass wounds.

Despite video evidence showing Alaa in Mr. Duker’s company at several public events including funerals, political rallies, and galamsey sites the former MP publicly denied any association with him, and subsequently issued a disclaimer on official letterhead.

“He issued an official statement saying he never knew Alhassan not even as a bbodyguard, despite videos showing otherwise. This is the man some of you are risking your lives for?” the executives questioned.

They also cited another incident involving a known vigilante named Sunday, who allegedly attacked an NPP supporter in Senyakrom under Duka’s directive. The attack went awry, and Sunday died after sustaining fatal injuries. The group claims Mireku again distanced himself from the matter, leaving the deceased’s family to their fate.

“These are just a few examples. Many young men have suffered injury, death, and disability serving Mireku Duker's selfish interests only to be dumped like trash,” they added.

Political Rejection in Dompim

The statement further highlighted Mireku Duka’s declining popularity in Dompim, citing electoral defeats in both 2020 and 2024 as evidence of his rejection by the people for his interference in the Dompim Chieftaincy matters which had lives and properties destroyed.

“The people of Dompim rejected Mireku and his associates resoundingly not once, but twice. The humiliating vote margins speak volumes. The people have chosen peace, unity, and reconciliation under the leadership of Fiifi, Boafo” the executives said.

According to the polling station executives Mr. Mireku Duker has been linked to numerous troubling incidents in Dompim Pepesa. In one of the audio recording, a known associate of his is heard saying he would need permission from Duker before launching an attack on campaigners supporting Fiifi Boafo who were simply performing their lawful political duties in Dompim.

This alone speaks volumes about Duker’s alleged involvement in many of the atrocities that have plagued Dompim Pepesa under his watch.

During his tenure as MP for Tarkwa Nsuaem, individuals from his own hometown who dared to speak out against his use of political power to intimidate, threaten, and incite violence were subjected to disturbing abuse.

One heartbreaking case involved a man who suffered an acid attack after openly protesting against Duker’s actions; a tragic but telling reflection of the kind of environment that was allowed to fester.

The consistent threats and abuses reportedly orchestrated by Duker and his loyalists not only sowed fear but also severely affected his political standing. By the 2020 election, his popularity had visibly declined, and by 2024, he had lost his seat altogether. In fact, even in Dompim Pepesa his own hometown he lost several polling stations, while the NDC candidate gained significant support in areas Duker managed to win. This was a clear signal that he was no longer the people’s choice.

The relief among many constituents following his exit as MP requires a 100 paged book to tell. It shows how deeply the wounds of his tenure were felt and how hopeful people now are for a more peaceful and inclusive future for Tarkwa-Nsuaem.

The group credited former Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Hon. Gifty Eugenia Kusi's legacy of 16 years of peaceful leadership in the area, lamenting how Mireku Duker allegedly sowed division and chaos, particularly through his involvement in chieftaincy disputes, illegal minining (Galamsey) and vigilante activities.

According to the group Gifty Eugenia Kusi held the seat from 2000 to 2012, maintaining a stronghold without any major divisions among party members. This success was largely attributed to her respect, humble, tolerant and Selfless skills as a leader. In contrast, under Mr. Duker's leadership, various breakaway factions emerged, due to his tendency to sideline potential rivals and opposing views, as reported by multiple NPP polling station executives in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency. Consequently, Mr. mireku Duker experienced a sharp decline in voter support, culminating in his unprecedented and humiliating defeat to the Ndc in the 2024 elections.

Final Caution

The group also sent a message to social media trolls they believe are aligned with Duker’s camp, cautioning them against hiding behind fake Facebook accounts to sow discord within the party.

“We have MEN. Real men not cowards hiding behind keyboards. Let it be known that anyone who allows themselves to be used by Mireku will face the consequences. The law is watching. The party is watching. And we are watching,” the statement concluded.

The Concerned NPP Polling Station Executives emphasized their support for efforts to rebuild the Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP and pledged to protect the unity and safety of its members at all costs.