1 hour ago

The entire Tatale Sanguli district in the Northern Region has for the past two days been in darkness following a severe rainstorm that hit the area and disrupted power supply.

The situation has negatively affected health delivery in the area as the district hospital is without a standby generator.

The Chairman of Unit Heads at the hospital, Mohammed Kamaldeen, speaking to Citi News on how the situation has affected them said, “the entire district is in blackouts. There was a rainstorm, and we have been told that some light poles around Zabzugu fell down. The whole day they couldn’t finish working on it. My issue has to do with the hospital facility. We used to have our generator as an alternative power supply when there are blackouts, but it’s broken down”.

He added, “and we all know that hospital facility is not supposed to be blackouts even for an hour, you can imagine the effect on patients. And for the past two days, we have not had light, the entire staff were using their mobile phones but their batteries all run down”.

Source: citifmonline