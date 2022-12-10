3 hours ago

Head of Enforcement at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in charge of Accra Central, Joseph Annan has disclosed an incident where officers of his unit were attacked by some Chinese nationals whiles on duty in the Kasoa area.

The Chinese nationals, operating quarries in Kasoa without paying the required taxes, allegedly set their dogs on the tax officials when they visited the sites on routine tax enforcement duties.

He told Accra-based Joy FM on Friday, December 9, 2022; that but for the timely intervention of the security officers who usually join the GRA team on their rounds, the situation could have turned ugly.

“We experienced some nasty encounter today (December 8). Dogs were released on us but thanks to our security officers in the name of the preventive staff.

“The case will be investigated and then the docket will be completed and handed over to our legal unit for possible prosecution,” he stressed.

Mr. Annan explained further that the GRA's Tax Enforcement Unit, trained to handle hostile situations employed their expertise to calm the dogs.

“They were able to quell the situation. There are a lot of Chinese nationals operating here without paying the VAT, and when we come to enforce the law, they open their dogs. We will deal with them for trying to push us back.”

Companies in question were: Executive Quarry, Pilot Stone Quarry, Tonnisco Quarry and Hao Xin Quarry.

“They are all Chinese companies operating in Ghana without paying the VAT,” Mr. Annan added.

Source: Ghanaweb