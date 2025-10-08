5 hours ago

Some tax analysts are calling for broader stakeholder engagement to reform the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and improve its operational efficiency, rather than allowing the utility provider to implement its proposed 225% tariff increase.

Tax consultant Francis Timore Boi said in an interview with Citi Business News that tariff hikes should not be the default response to ECG’s financial and operational challenges. Instead, he urged a “balanced and consumer-sensitive” approach that ties any future adjustments to measurable performance improvements.

“A sudden 225% increase is too steep for consumers. If ECG truly needs additional revenue, a phased and conditional increase would be more appropriate — one linked to milestones such as reducing system losses, improving service reliability, and speeding up meter distribution. Many customers have applied for meters but are still waiting,” he added.

Mr. Timore Boi also emphasized the importance of protecting vulnerable consumers and critical public services from excessive price hikes. “Tariff increases should be conditional. We must ensure that low-income households and essential sectors are shielded from the impact through targeted reliefs or exemptions,” he said.

His comments come amid growing pressure from the Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG), which has given the government a 30-day ultimatum to develop a performance compact for ECG and the Ghana Water Company Limited. The compact, FABAG argues, would ensure greater accountability and efficiency before any major tariff revisions are approved.

The ongoing debate highlights a widening consensus among industry stakeholders that meaningful reforms — not steep tariffs — are key to ensuring ECG’s long-term sustainability and service reliability.