5 hours ago

A taxi driver driver in his late 30’s has been found dead in a hotel room with his side chick at Kasoa Akweley.

The deceased, Akwasi Yeboah was said to be a regular customer to the hotel who used to go and sleep there with his side chick almost every week.

He is said to have gone to the facility with the side chick and as they were preparing to have sex, he took a drug which will make him last longer during sex and in the process of love making, he collapsed and died.

The side chick then reported the incident to his family and the police.

Reports say, the deceased told her wife that he was going for night work as taxi driver, not knowing he was going to the hotel with his side chick to enjoy themselves.

But, a Sister of the deceased Taxi driver has refuted reports indicating that the deceased Taxi Driver Akwasi Yeboah died whilst having sex with his side chick.

She explained that the Doctor who took care of their brother said he died from High Blood Pressure. She further said that the side chick called Lucy has been dating their married brother for 4 years and has been sleeping with him on several occasions.

The body has been conveyed to the morgue for preservation, while police investigation has commenced.