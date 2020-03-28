1 hour ago

Government has announced that no vehicles will be allowed to travel between areas designated for the partial lockdown as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Ghana.

This restriction which takes effect on Monday, March 28, for the next two weeks will affect parts of Accra, Tema and Kumasi.

President Akufo-Addo on Friday directed that intercity travel in these areas will only be restricted to the movement of essential services.

“There shall be, during this period, no inter-city movement of vehicles and aircraft for private or commercial purposes for the areas of the restrictive measures, except for vehicles and aircrafts providing essential services and those carrying cargo,” he said.

However, commercial transport within these cities will be allowed to continue amid stringent social distancing and hygiene protocols.

“All intra-city passenger vehicles, such as ‘trotros’ and taxis, must reduce the number of passengers in order to observe appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols…all commercial vehicle stations shall observe appropriate hygiene protocols and social distancing. The Ministry of Transport has engaged the transport operators and unions in this regard,” President Akufo-Addo explained.

Commercial motorcycle riders, known as ‘Okada’ have also directed to desist from carrying any additional person within the period.

The lockdown affects areas in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi, where significant numbers of infections have been recorded.

According to the President, the directive is to enable contact tracing of persons who have come into contact with persons who have tested positive for the deadly virus.

Source: peacefmonline