2 hours ago

Former CEO of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), Dr. Daniel Seddoh, has cautioned that taxpayers will ultimately shoulder the financial burden following the state's decision to halt prosecution in the case involving Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and seven others, after recovering 60% of the funds in question.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Dr. Seddoh said he was not surprised by the move, citing the lengthy duration of the case—spanning nearly eight years—and the inefficiencies of Ghana’s legal system.

“We have a legal system that is very slow and painful. We’ve even lost lives because of this,” he stated.

The Office of the Attorney-General, working with EOCO and other agencies, recently announced it had retrieved 60% of the over GH¢5 billion allegedly lost and was re-evaluating whether to proceed with prosecution.

While some have welcomed the partial recovery, Dr. Seddoh expressed strong reservations. “Some people will tell you it’s better than nothing, but I have deeper questions,” he said.

He stressed that banks operate using funds entrusted by depositors—not their own—and the collapse of trust in the financial system has had far-reaching consequences.

“Depositors put their money in banks based on trust. That trust was broken when people couldn’t access their funds and no one came to their rescue.”

Dr. Seddoh questioned who would cover the unrecovered 40%, emphasizing that this shortfall still represents a significant loss borne by the public. “Who is going to finance that? Ultimately, the money belongs to the depositors.”

He also criticized the state’s crisis management strategy, arguing that injecting money without a sustainable recovery plan was inefficient. “We threw money at it as an expense that will never return—and that falls back on the taxpayer, who includes the depositor.”

As an alternative, he proposed a more strategic approach: “We could have brought in investors and turnaround experts, strengthened the banks, and sold them off to recover funds.”

In his view, the current approach may have done more harm than good. “It just comes back to bite us. Probably this is not the most efficient path we could have taken.”