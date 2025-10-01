31 minutes ago

The Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA), in collaboration with NIRAS under the Ghana Private Sector Competitiveness Programme II (GPSCP II), has held its first-ever Cashew and Oil Palm Policy Dialogue in Accra.

The dialogue, themed “Building an Enabling Policy Environment for Developing a Competitive Oil Palm and Cashew Sector: Lessons from Around the World,” brought together senior government officials, development partners, and industry stakeholders to deliberate on strengthening Ghana’s tree crops sector.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Andy Osei Okrah, Chief Executive Officer of TCDA, highlighted the vast potential of cashew and oil palm to generate employment, diversify exports, and enhance livelihoods. He emphasized, however, that realizing these benefits required coherent policies and a strong regulatory framework.

During a panel session, Dr. Okrah reaffirmed TCDA’s commitment to promoting transparency and enforcing effective licensing across its six priority tree crops. He disclosed that the Authority is deepening collaboration with state agencies, including the Ghana Revenue Authority’s Customs Division, to improve monitoring and compliance in export trade.

He further noted that TCDA would continue to strengthen the local economy by ensuring raw material supply for processing industries, while also enhancing stakeholder engagement and communications across the value chain.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, Chief Director Paul Siamah commended the initiative, stressing the need for policy coherence to drive competitiveness.

Other notable participants included Julian Ofori Karikari, Team Lead of GPSCP II; Taylor Crabbe, NIRAS-GPSCP II Consultant; Dr. Ashwini Sebastian, World Bank Team Lead for the Tree Crops Development Project; and Magdalena Wüst, Deputy Head of Cooperation at the Swiss Embassy in Ghana, who spoke on behalf of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.

The dialogue, according to organizers, represents a crucial step in shaping policies to strengthen the cashew and oil palm sectors and enhance Ghana’s global competitiveness in tree crops.