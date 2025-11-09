1 hour ago

The Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA) has officially inaugurated its Northern Zonal Office in Tamale to serve as the operational hub for its activities across Ghana’s five northern regions.

Located at the SSNIT Pension Tower, the new office is expected to strengthen the regulation, coordination, and sustainable development of the country’s shea and other tree crop industries. It will also support programmes and partnerships within the shea value chain and promote the cultivation of cashew, mango, coconut, rubber, and oil palm, in line with TCDA’s mandate to diversify Ghana’s agricultural base and reduce dependence on cocoa.

The inauguration ceremony brought together key stakeholders, including traditional leaders, development partners, and industry actors from across the shea sector.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Andy Osei Okrah, Chief Executive Officer of TCDA, described the new office as “a symbol of renewed commitment to inclusive growth, regulation, and coordination within the shea industry.”

He said the zonal office will play a crucial role in harmonising data, enhancing traceability, and monitoring value chain actors through effective registration, licensing, and certification systems.

Dr. Okrah explained that under Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2471, the Authority has the legal mandate to regulate and coordinate the shea sector to ensure transparency, fairness, and quality across the value chain.

He added that the TCDA is tackling key challenges facing the shea industry, including the indiscriminate felling of shea trees, low value addition, and limited access to finance and markets.

“The shea tree is our natural wealth, and we cannot continue to destroy it for charcoal or short-term gains. Together with traditional authorities led by the Ya-Na, we have agreed to enforce strict community action against the cutting of shea trees and the use of harmful chemicals,” Dr. Okrah said.

He outlined recent interventions by the Authority, such as the formation of a Shea Technical Working Group, the development of a minimum farm-gate pricing framework, and the introduction of an export permit regime to promote quality assurance and equitable benefit-sharing.

According to Dr. Okrah, the new zonal office is expected to create more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs across the shea value chain — from nut collection and processing to packaging, trading, and export.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr. Ali Adolf John, described the inauguration as a “strategic step towards sustainable agriculture and improved livelihoods,” noting that it would unlock the region’s potential in shea and cashew production.

Naa Mohammed Rashad Abdulai, Kpalung Zobogu Naa of the Gulkpegu Traditional Area, who chaired the event, commended the TCDA for extending its operations to northern Ghana. He said the initiative aligns with traditional values of land stewardship and community unity, and pledged the support of chiefs to ensure peace, access to land, and cooperation for the success of the Authority’s programmes.

Madam Joana Naab, President of the Shea Nut Pickers and Workers Association, lauded the move as a major milestone for women and workers in the shea industry.

“Now that the TCDA Zonal Office has been inaugurated, we know where to channel our concerns and seek partnerships for the sustainable growth of our businesses,” she said.