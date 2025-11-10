5 hours ago

The Tema Development Corporation (TDC) has launched a large-scale revenue mobilisation exercise aimed at recovering more than GH¢600 million owed by leaseholders, businesses, and institutions that have failed to honour their financial obligations.

The exercise, led by Managing Director Courage Nunekpeku, is being conducted in collaboration with the military and the TDC task force to ensure compliance and accountability among defaulters within the Tema metropolis.

According to Mr. Nunekpeku, the initiative, which began about two weeks ago, is part of a broader strategy by management and the board to improve revenue collection and strengthen the Corporation’s financial position.

“We started this exercise about two weeks ago to recover the debts owed to us. People owe TDC in excess of GH¢600 million, so we decided, as management and the board, to embark on this journey to retrieve the money. Today marks another phase of that effort,” he said.

The revenue mobilisation drive targets all entities operating on TDC-managed lands that have defaulted on lease payments, rents, and other statutory fees.

TDC says the exercise will continue in phases until all arrears are recovered, stressing that the funds are critical for ongoing infrastructure development and maintenance within the Tema area.