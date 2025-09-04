8 hours ago

The Tema Development Company (TDC) Limited has announced plans to complete 800 two-bedroom self-contained housing units by April 2026, as part of a broader effort to improve access to affordable housing for Ghanaians.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, September 4, 2025, TDC Managing Director Courage Makafui Nunekpeku, said the project is specifically targeted at middle-income earners and public sector workers groups often priced out of the housing market due to rising costs.

Mr. Nunekpeku noted that Ghana’s housing challenge is less about availability and more about affordability.

“Phases 1–3 of the project at Kpone, Community 26, have already provided more than 1,000 housing units over the past 19 years. Phase 4, which is currently underway, will add 800 two-bedroom units comprising 100 blocks. Together, these developments will bring the total to about 1,800 housing units,” he said.

Once completed, the total housing output from the Kpone project will exceed 1,800 units.

Mr. Nunekpeku emphasised that the TDC has adopted cost-efficient procurement and design strategies to keep prices within reach, without compromising on quality.

“One of the challenges we have is not a deficit per se in housing, but can Ghanaians afford it? There are a lot of empty buildings all over the place, and the answer is no. What we are doing is to ensure that what we build is both accessible and affordable to the average Ghanaian,” he stated.