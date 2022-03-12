3 hours ago

A group calling itself the coalition of newly recruited teachers says about 80 percent of its members have not been paid for the past six months.

According to the group, the Ghana Education Service has failed to provide them with staff Identification cards to undertake their biometric registration for the onward release of their salaries despite receiving clearance from the Finance Ministry last year.

Speaking to Citi News, the convener of the group, Augustine Appiah, says the situation has subjected the over 10,000 newly recruited teachers to severe hardship.

“We rent accommodation. We eat before we go to school for the past six months, but we have not received any salary,” he said as an example.

Mr. Appiah also said the teachers were becoming a burden to their families, despite being employed.

“When you go to them for some money to even feed yourself, it becomes something else. Now that we have been getting the job, we are now a burden on them again,” he said.